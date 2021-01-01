Sir Jerry Nalau has died aged 83

Share the News











The Morobe Province has lost one of its leaders, a pillar, a close brother to late Grand Chief Sir Michael Somare, and a founding member of the Bully Beef club- Sir Jerry Kasip Nalau.

He was the first PNG District Commissioner, first governor under the new reforms, and served as a kiap in the days of self governance.

While Sir Michael is the name tagged to PNG independence, a young Sir Jerry was one of those leaders in Morobe who supported the cause and campaigned for an independent and united Papua and New Guinea.

His death comes 2 months after his close friend -the Grand Chief Sir Michael Somare passed on.

According to family members, he had still been mourning the Late Grand Chief’s death.

Sir Jerry Nalau passed on at around 10:30 this morning at his daughter’s home in Lae.

He died at the age of 83 and is survived by his 6 children, 21 grandchildren, and 6 great-grandchildren.