May 6, 2021

News Papua New Guinea

Sir Jerry Nalau has died aged 83

by Lucy Kopana241
The Morobe Province has lost one of its leaders, a pillar, a close brother to late Grand Chief Sir Michael Somare, and a founding member of the Bully Beef club-  Sir Jerry Kasip Nalau.

He was the first PNG District Commissioner, first governor under the new reforms, and served as a kiap in the days of self governance. 

While Sir Michael is the name tagged to PNG independence, a young Sir Jerry was one of those leaders in Morobe who supported the cause and campaigned for an independent and united Papua and New Guinea.

His death comes 2 months after his close friend -the Grand Chief Sir Michael Somare passed on.

According to family members, he had still been mourning the Late Grand Chief’s death.

Sir Jerry Nalau passed on at around 10:30 this morning at his daughter’s home in Lae.  

He died at the age of 83 and is survived by his 6 children,  21 grandchildren, and 6 great-grandchildren.

Lucy Kopana is one of EMTV’s Lae Based Journalists. She started her career as a radio journalist in 2016, and joined EMTV’s News Team in 2017.

