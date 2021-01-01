Sir J Unfazed by Referral

Share the News











New Ireland Governor Sir Julius Chan is not deterred by his referral to the Ombudsman Commission.

In a short statement, Govenor Chan said he had nothing to hide following allegations of gross abuse and official corruption.

“They can do whatever they like. I don’t have anything to hide.

These two unscrupulous ankle-biters’ actions on social media simply show they have no decency and are desperate for power.”

He stated that the points concerned are dead issues and have been dealt with on the floor of the Provincial Assembly.

This involves accusation of failure to complete acquittals for over K400million royalties of Lihir since 2017, and breaching of certain sections of Organic Law.

Governor Chan described the move to refer him to OC as an act of revenge by Namatanai MP Walter Schanubelt and Kavieng Open MP Ian Ling-Stuckey.

The two Open Members were absent from three consecutive meetings of the Provincial Assembly, without the leave of the Provincial Assembly.

Their failure to provide satisfactory reasons for their absence resulted in their suspension from the Provincial Assembly.