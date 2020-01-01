Singirok: Leadership Must Be Proactive

Share the News











Retired PNG Defense Force Commander, Jerry Singirok, says PNG needs proactive leadership.

Mr Singirok says people are not seeing the benefits of their resources as the Government is hit hard with debts.

In an interview with EMTV News, the retired serviceman said the country has come 45 years far and is mature enough to chart a better way forward by opening dialogue with developed nations to harness its rich resources.

He did not blame any government for the failures or decisions but says sound leadership is what the country needs.

Singirok says 45 years is enough to see mistakes and make better choices.

While so much has been said in what the country achieved or not, the former PNG Defense Commander says social indicators are very poor. He wants to see better choices by our leaders.

“We have a lot of challenges with unemployment, law and order situations and lack of opportunities but that doesn’t mean that we should stand and watch the world go by..”

“We have to be proactive” said Singirok.

Prime Minister James Marape recently pointed out inefficiency in the service delivery system and says improvements are captured to bring change in Government business.

“For the next five years, we are putting in motion a plan to build better, modern health facilities in all our provinces nationwide” said Prime Minister, James Marape.

Singirok said, while the country is at the cross roads, ways of doing Government business must improve.

He added that the world will not wait for others, therefore, better dialogue with super powers or developed nations will harness the resources our people own.