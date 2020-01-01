Simon Sinai Appointed as Acting Electoral Commissioner

Share the News











Electoral Commissioner Patalias Gamato has been replaced with an acting appointment.

Gamato was served his Replacement Notice by the National Executive Council (NEC) at 3:30 pm yesterday afternoon.

Acting Deputy Commissioner Election Administration, Simon Sinai has been appointed as the Acting Electoral Commissioner by the Electoral Commission Appointment Committee, headed by the Prime Minister James Marape.

In a gazettal notice of 27th August, Governor-General Sir Bob Dadae advised of this appointment which will be for six months.