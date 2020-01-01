SHP Potatoe Project Progressing

A model farmer in the Nembi Plateu of Southern Highlands Province is seeing the progress of the potatoe project initiated by the Southern Highlands Provincial Government.

Lawyer turned farmer Luke Akop expects to harvest about 50 bags of potatoe soon.

In 6 weeks’ time my potato farm will see its first harvest”, said Luke Akop. “We have come this far and I also encourage other farmers in the Province to do the same”, added Akop.

“Anyone can do the same, it needs timeless effort, proper technical support and coordination between farmers and those supporting the project”, said Akop.

His farm was visited by Governor of Southern Highlands Province, William Powi recently.

Governor William Powi applauded the effortso of this farmer and others stating the provincial government wants to see people farm the land.

The Southern Highlands Potatoe project was initiated early this year in efforts to draw youths and communities away from ethnic clashes and unlawful activities.

Powi urged communities to be serious with farming the land.

“There is money in the land if only people tilt the land and spend more time in their farms. All we’re doing is to help the small people sustain their livelihood by farming potato”, said Powi.

“Other infrastructures is the responsibility of the Provincial Government”, said Governor Powi.

Three different potato seedlings are used. Then will be distributed to local farmers in the province.

With the cash crop showing positive signs, farmers are strictly following best farming practice.

About 50 bags is expected to be harvested in Mr Akop’s farm in the months to come.

With establishment in market strategies, he is confident others can do the same.