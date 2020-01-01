Shipped In Weed, Confiscated

Share the News











In a random check of the Port Moresby Wharves yesterday, the NCD Police Dog unit confiscated marijuana packs, with an estimated street value of K28,000.

OIC Inspector, Jack Hori, when speaking with EMTV said, they had used sniffer dogs to detect the drugs on a shipment of fresh produce that had been loaded onto a truck for departure, arresting one suspect involved.

At present, the suspect who is unidentified, remains in police custody, with relevant charges expected to be made against him.

The 28 bags of marijuana had been tightly packed, and concealed among various bags of food in a shipment that had been transported from the highlands region.

NCD Dog Unit officers have since impounded the vehicle.

Concerns on the rise of illicit drugs being smuggled into the city at alarming rates have prompted officers across various divisions of the force, to maintain an even stricter surveillance of all borders leading into NCD, with all land and sea borders being monitored.

With the festive season weeks away, NCD has stepped up in its police efforts to ensure the period is a safe one for residents, with traffic officers tied to the National Road Traffic Authority working alongside the police in ensuring stringent checks are made on vehicles travelling throughout the capital.

Members of the unit involved in the bust yesterday, commended their dogs, Astro and Zeus, saying the training of these animals has greatly assisted in their work.

Inspector Hori said, consistent tracking by police has led to there being no locally produced drugs, instead, smuggling operations have been on the rise, with the dried substance being imported from outside.

This is the latest in a handful of drug smuggling operations, earlier in the year, police had also confiscated almost 80 kilograms of marijuana, that had an estimated street worth of just over a quarter of a million Kina.