Sevese Morea Primary School is the latest of schools to see the launch of its hand washing facilities.

This comes as a result of the PNG-Australia partnership through WaterAid PNG to roll out a COVID-19 Awareness and Preparedness program.

The wash facilities were installed with support from the Australian Government through WaterAid PNG and Motu-Koita Assembly.

“This will give them access to good quality clean running water,” Deputy Australian High Commissioner Caitlin Wilson said.

“It will run alongside work by Motu-Koita Assembly and other community representatives to help spread the word on how you practice good hand hygiene,” she added.

More than 14, 000 students across eight Motu – Koita schools are benefiting from the 30 wash facilities.

The program has also been extended to the villages.

“The project was incepted in April, but we started the awareness work in early May,” Wateraid Program Deputy Director, Navara Kiene said.

“So we’ve trained some local volunteers to carry out prevention awareness on COVID-19 in the villages”.

By Bradley Valenaki, EMTV News, Port Moresby