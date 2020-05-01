Sesago Healthcare Limited has donated 25 hospital mattresses and pillows to Gerehu Hospital.

The donation is part of Sesago Healthcare community service responsibility in building a better healthcare system in the country.

Sesago Healthcare Managing Director Sanjay Gosalia says they have been supporting hospital and clinics and Gerehu Hospital was one of them.

Gerehu Hospital’s Director for Nursing Services, Sr. Painn Karis was thankful for the donation and says it was timely as the current beddings are all worn out and in need of changing.

Hospital’s Acting CEO Dr. Jerry Tanumei also thanked Sesago Healthcare for their donation and says the donation would help boost the hospital’s administrative services.

All 25 mattresses and pillows will be used in the hospital’s inpatient ward.

Sesago Healthcare Limited works closely with hospitals and clinics in NCD in providing logistical and medicinal support.