Service Through Partnership

Political leaders in Enga Province believe that through partnership with donor agencies, more services will reach their rural population.

These were the sentiments at the ground breaking ceremony for the new Wabag market yesterday.

Wabag District Development Authority has partnered with the Australian government to deliver this service for rural farmers to sell their produce.

With an interest in delivering services to their people, political leaders from Enga Province are now partnering with donor agencies and development partners to source funding for impact projects.

One such partner is the Australian Government.

This model of partnership at the provincial and district level has been acknowledged by the Australian High Commissioner to PNG, Bruce Davis.

’’When an Engan politician comes to my office, it will probably be something of substance, and something, that had already been very well thought out, ’’ says Davis.

One project that will be funded under the Special Strategic Project by PNG-Australian Partnership program is the new Wabag vegetable Market.

The High Commissioner said, ’’in this case, Member for Wabag, came to my office, with this proposal for the market. It wasn’t just an idea, it wasn’t just a bit of paper, it was all thought through in all sorts of detail.’’

The first phase will be funded by DFAT at a cost of K10 Million.

The second phase will be funded by the Wabag District Development Authority, and the third phase by other local and international partners.

Wabag MP and Fisheries Minister, Dr Lino Tom, says their DSIP funding will be used to connect missing links for mothers to bring their fresh produce to sell in Wabag.

’’Apart from education, we believe in economic empowerment. That is why we can’t build permanent roads with our DSIP funding, but we are opening up road access for mothers in remote areas to come to Wabag and sell their produces, ’’ said Dr Lino Tom.

The event was also the last for the Australian High Commissioner in Enga Province.

Enga Governor, Sir Peter Ipatas, Kandep MP, Alfred Manase, and Dr Lino Tom farewelled High Commissioner Davis, and thanked him for partnering with Enga’s leaders to deliver services in Health and Education, as well as infrastructure projects.

’’This project is for you grassroots people. We must thank the tax payers of Australia for paying tax and we can get funding support, ’’ said Governor Sir Peter Ipatas.

Other projects that the partnership has delivered during the High Commissioner’s four and half year stay in PNG are the new four level classrooms at Enga Teachers College, dormitories at Enga College of Nursing, sponsoring of Nursing students at the Nursing College, building of the new amphitheater and more.

