SEPIKS APPLAUD SAMARITAN AVIATION FOR TREMENDOUS INPUT DURING TWIN NATURAL DISASTER

By: Thelma Allingham



Serving the people living in the remotest parts of East Sepik Province for fourteen plus years the Samaritan Aviation is no ordinary airline service.



From medical evacuations to health and medical supply deliveries to emergency & quick response missions, the Samaritan Aviation is a beacon of hope and a lifeline for the 250,000.00 populace in remote East Sepik.



Since its establishment in 2010,The locals call it Saman Balus because their planes sometimes land on water to assist them.



Their tremendous support during the twin natural disaster that affected the Sepik River People recently has triggered applause and acknowledgements from the people of East Sepik Province for their quick response in providing so many emergency evavuations, medicine deliveries and disaster relief supplies.