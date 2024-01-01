Awareness Business Education Emergency Featured Finance Fisheries Food Life Mi Ripot Momase News News Bulletin Pacific Papua New Guinea Politics Real Estate Travel

SEPIKS APPLAUD SAMARITAN AVIATION FOR TREMENDOUS INPUT DURING TWIN NATURAL DISASTER

by Tamara Agavi0192

By: Thelma Allingham


Serving the people living in the remotest parts of East Sepik Province  for fourteen plus years the Samaritan Aviation is no ordinary airline service.


From medical evacuations to health and medical supply deliveries to emergency & quick response missions, the Samaritan Aviation is a beacon of hope and a lifeline for the 250,000.00 populace in remote East Sepik.


Since its establishment in 2010,The locals call it Saman Balus because their planes sometimes land on water to assist them.

Their tremendous support during the twin natural disaster that affected the Sepik River  People recently has triggered applause and acknowledgements from the  people of East Sepik Province for their quick response in providing so many emergency evavuations, medicine deliveries and disaster relief supplies.

