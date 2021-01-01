Share the News











East Sepik will now go into commercial chicken meat production from the Huaripmo (HUA – RIP- MO) Farm in East Sepik Province.

This comes after the arrival of the first batch of 1560 day old chickens at the farm.

Work on the Hatchery is expected to be completed by July.

There are also out grower programs, which will see the first out grower sheds to be constructed.

Apart from the farm, village out growers will be the major supplier to the farm, which will buy process and market the chicken meat under the Sepik Fresh Brand.

Yangoru Sausia MP, Richard Maru says this are exciting times for the province and district as they transition from being a net importer of chicken products to an exporter to meet the local Sepik Demand.

He says the Sepik Fresh Chicken Meat will compete with Zenag, New Guinea Table Bird and other imported chicke product coming into the province.

The first Sepik Fresh Chicken meat will be available on the Market in mid – June.