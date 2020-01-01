Senior Public Servant Arrested for Interference

Share the News











A senior public servant (name and other information withheld) holding a senior position in a state agency was arrested and charged yesterday (Wednesday 30 Sep 2020) by members of the special investigation team comprising PNG Immigration and Citizenship Authority (PNGICA) and Police National Fraud and Anti-Corruption Directorate.

The senior public servant was locked up at Kundiawa police cells for obstruction and interference.

A total of seven (7) foreigners were also arrested for breaching Immigration laws and locked up in the police cells together with the senior public servant.

The senior public servant flew in from Port Moresby and was trying to interfere and obstruct the special investigation team from conducting routine inspection on foreign-owned businesses.

He was alleged to have used his position and interest in the company to prevent the inspection and apprehension of one of the foreign workers who had discrepancies in his documents.

Minister for Immigration and Border Security, Westly Nukundi Nukundj condemned this saying Papua New Guineans should respect the laws in place .

“‘ I am sounding this as a warning that may this arrest be a lesson to any citizens of this country, whether you are CEO, head of a department or State Minister, we must all submit to the laws and respect enforcement agencies performing their mandated duty to protect national security, if these officers don’t do it who else will do it as it is a mammoth task enforcing laws around the country”. “Are we Public Servants here to serve the people or enter into business interest with foreigners whilst holding senior Government positions?”

Minister Nukundj said this person interfered with police and Immigration officers executing their duties.

He further said this should serve as a warning to every citizen including public servants who are running their own businesses and bringing in foreigners to work for them while working in a government department and collaborating with foreigners and harbouring illegal foreigners .

A total of 51 arrests have been made so far since the sanctioning of the Special Investigating by the Minister for Immigration and Border Security, Westly Nukundi Nukundj.

The Papua New Guinea Immigration and Citizenship Authority (PNGICA) led operation kicked off in August 2020 in the Northern Province and has moved to Western Highlands and Jiwaka Provinces and is now in Simbu province.