Senior PNG Journalist, Glenda Popot Passes On

by Ruth Rungula154

Senior female journalist, Glenda Popot died early this morning at the Port Moresby General Hospital after a long illness.

37-year Ms Popot has been battling different complications over the years and this morning succumbed to Heart Failure.

Late Ms Popot, from Manus Province was a senior journalist and editor who worked with FM100, then with TV Wan as editor, and re-joined the FM100 newsroom before resigning on medical grounds.

Her Facebook wall has been flooded with condolences mainly from colleague journalists in the country, friends and family.

Glenda will be greatly missed by all her colleagues in the PNG mainstream media.

EMTV Newsroom conveys our condolences to the immediate family of Ms Glenda Popot. We will surely miss her.

Rest In Peace.

