Season postponed after players tested positive to COVID-19

By Jana Zoriry

The 2021 Digicel Cup season has been delayed for another three weeks after players of a franchise team, tested positive to Covid-19 following routine tests undertaken on players and officials.

In a statement released yesterday by PNGNRLC, Chairman Adrian Chow clarified that the season is delayed until May 29th.

The team (name withheld) underwent RTD Antigen tests prior to their departure to Port Moresby ahead of the planned Season start.

However, resultes received showed two members of the traveling squad had tested positive while the rest were negative.

The two players were quickly isolated, pending further investigation and testing and the team has been placed into ‘bubble-isolation’ for 14-days.

Other Franchise teams have been notified and are currently under strict COVID-19 protocols to ensure they are safe.

Chow said it was a difficult decision to make however it needed to be done for the health and well-being of the players, officials, and fans.