Season-best for Kaputin

Long Jumper Rellie Kaputin has recorded a new season-best of 6.42m yesterday in Townsville.

Though 8m short of her own National Record of 6.50m recorded in 2019, Rellie says she is happy.

In a Facebook message, she said she had one goal and that was to jump in the 6.40s.

“I came into this (2021 Festival of Athletics) Tokyo Qualifiers Competition with a goal of jumping a 6.40m and I achieved it.

“Super proud of all the hard work my Coach and I have been doing,” says Kaputin.

Earlier in the month, Kaputin recorded a jump of 6.28m.

“My speed was great but I was losing a lot of distance because I wasn’t patient enough in the air before landing.”

She said she’s been working on her Take-off the board phase since that jump and it showed yesterday.

Coming back from a cracked fibula bone injury and jumping back in the 6:40s is a huge achievement she added.

Rellie is currently ranked 58 in the world and the new season-best is expected to push her up the ranks into 60 and that puts her in a good spot to qualify for Tokyo.