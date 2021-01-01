Season-best for Kaputin

Long Jumper Rellie Kaputin has recorded a new season-best of 6.42m yesterday in Townsville.
Though 8m short of her own National Record of 6.50m recorded in 2019, Rellie says she is happy.
In a Facebook message, she said she had one goal and that was to jump in the 6.40s.
“I came into this (2021 Festival of Athletics) Tokyo Qualifiers Competition with a goal of jumping a 6.40m and I achieved it.
“Super proud of all the hard work my Coach and I have been doing,” says Kaputin.
Earlier in the month, Kaputin recorded a jump of 6.28m.
“My speed was great but I was losing a lot of distance because I wasn’t patient enough in the air before landing.”
She said she’s been working on her Take-off the board phase since that jump and it showed yesterday.
Coming back from a cracked fibula bone injury and jumping back in the 6:40s is a huge achievement she added.
Rellie is currently ranked 58 in the world and the new season-best is expected to push her up the ranks into 60 and that puts her in a good spot to qualify for Tokyo.