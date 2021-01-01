Seafarers recognized for their contribution to the world economy

Share the News











Maritime College in Madang recently celebrated “World Seafarers day” to recognize seafarers’ contributions to the world economy.

College Principal, Captain Dabung Kiong, says the day also aims to bring global attention to the issues affecting their work and lives, such as piracy.

Capt. Kiong explained that it also acknowledges the risks and personal costs seafarers bear while on their jobs.

The PNG Maritime College is an agency of the PNG Government and is a member of the International Maritime Organization or IMO.

In 2010 IMO selected June 25th as the International Day of the seafarers following the IMO convention in Manilla.

The day was chosen to commemorate the work seafarers’ do.

The World Maritime Theme for 2021 “Seafarers; at the core of shipping’s future “seeks to increase the visibility of seafarers by drawing attention to the important role they play.

The day is also a call to governments including PNG to develop policies that lead to fair treatment of seafarers at ports while requesting private shipping companies and owners, to provide their employees proper facilities and comforts while they are at sea.

A female Deck student says the job is very challenging – having to face the physical demands of the job itself and adapting to a new environment with new people.

SRC President, Veron Kolant, also shared some of the worst memories he had encountered while on the job.

However, both students say it is a profession not for the weak-hearted, and encourage those who want to get into this career to be able to withstand all challenges.

Since 2011 IMO has been celebrating the day and has made calls for the public through the use of social media to voice their support for seafarers.