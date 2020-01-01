25.5 C
Port Moresby
October 13, 2020

Islands News

Sea Cucumber related Deaths

by Theckla Gunga115
Share the News

Police in Lorengau is warning locals to be extra careful when diving for sea cucumbers in Manus province. This follows an increase in reported deaths and missing persons as a result of harvesting sea cucumbers.

Manus police commander Chief Inspector David Yapu, said three deaths have been reported since August 2020.

“ Last Wednesday (7th October 2020) four men from Baluan Island went diving for sea cucumber near Sibisa and Lou Islands, a shark attacked one of them and completely chopped off his head. His body was found floating at sea later,” Yapu said.

On 5th October a 41-year-old man from Patu village in the Pobuma LLG went diving for sea cucumber, two days later his lifeless body was found floating between Patu and Tawi Islands. In August, another man from Koroji went diving for sea cucumber, he also didn’t return home and his body was later found at sea.

 

Following these reports, PPC Yapu said whilst the harvest of sea cucumber brings in more money for locals, they need to be extra careful while diving for sea cucumbers.

Theckla Gunga
graduated with an Arts Degree from the University of Papua New Guinea, with majors in Journalism and Public Relations. Her passion in news gathering lies in reporting on Crime and Court stories. She is into her third year reporting with EMTV and loves the challenge of being in a once male dominated field.

Related posts

Selection for Final Pukpuks Line-up Crucial, PNGRFU Reveals

EMTV Online

Oro Backyard Gold Miner

EMTV Online

Sport Scene – Episode 42, 2013

EMTV Online
error: Content is protected !!