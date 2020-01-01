25.5 C
Port Moresby
October 13, 2020

Crime News

Sea Cucumber Offences

by Theckla Gunga141
Share the News

A man in Manus was fined a total of K40, 000 by the Lorengau District Court after he was found guilty for breaching the Fisheries Management Act.

This man was convicted for the unlicensed buying of sea cucumbers and given until the 02nd of  November to pay off his court fine. He appeared before the Lorengau District Court on 02nd of October 2020.

In a similar incident, five men from Loniu village pleaded guilty before the same court and were fined a sum of K3,000 in total.

Their team leader was convicted for 12 months imprisonment or fined K,1000 while the others, fined K500 each or six months imprisonment with hard labour.

These cases were investigated and prosecuted by enforcement officers from the National Fisheries Authority and police in Manus.

Theckla Gunga
graduated with an Arts Degree from the University of Papua New Guinea, with majors in Journalism and Public Relations. Her passion in news gathering lies in reporting on Crime and Court stories. She is into her third year reporting with EMTV and loves the challenge of being in a once male dominated field.

Related posts

BDA Chairman Denies Nude Selfie

EMTV Online

ANZAC Dawn Service at Bemana

EMTV Online

Sepik Vs. Bougainville Clash Call On Repatriation

EMTV Online
error: Content is protected !!