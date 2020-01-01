Sea Cucumber Offences

Share the News











A man in Manus was fined a total of K40, 000 by the Lorengau District Court after he was found guilty for breaching the Fisheries Management Act.

This man was convicted for the unlicensed buying of sea cucumbers and given until the 02nd of November to pay off his court fine. He appeared before the Lorengau District Court on 02nd of October 2020.

In a similar incident, five men from Loniu village pleaded guilty before the same court and were fined a sum of K3,000 in total.

Their team leader was convicted for 12 months imprisonment or fined K,1000 while the others, fined K500 each or six months imprisonment with hard labour.

These cases were investigated and prosecuted by enforcement officers from the National Fisheries Authority and police in Manus.