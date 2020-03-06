SDA Missionaries Ambushed

About ten Missionaries from the Seventh-day Adventist church were ambushed on Monday in the Paiyala district in Porgera, Enga Province.

Local Western Highlands Mission SDA President, Pastor Malachi Yani told EMTV News, that the Church could not confirm how many were killed during the ambushed.

The ten included an Evangelist, few church elders, some women and children who were destined to go to Komonga Village when they met their fate.

“The place is very remote, and to date, we don’t know how many were killed, and no one is able to walk that distance to retrieve the bodies,” says Pastor Yani.

Pastor Yani said the Church have received reports that the missionaries are believed to be killed by their enemies, from a fight that ended decades ago.

The missionaries were traveling from Porgera to Paiyala by car on Sunday, and slept halfway before walking on foot with PA systems, projectors, and stuff to run an evangelistic meeting or seminar at the remote Komonga Village.

The ‘Revelation of Hope’ program is conducted co-currently in 248 sites of the Western Highlands Mission.

The mission looks after churches in Jiwaka, WHP, Enga, Hela, SHP, parts of Western and Sandaun Provinces.