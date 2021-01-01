Schools Warn to Acquit Funds or Face Investigation

Share the News











By Julie Badui Owa

Morobe’s Provincial Education Board has suspended three principals over allegations of mismanagement of school funds.

The three principals were Menyamya Secondary School Principal Chris Nani, Salamaua High School Dusty Imaita and Bugandi Secondary Principal Tony Gau.

Two of the suspensions were lifted last week after an investigation showed that no funds were misused.

Salamaua High School Principal Dusty Imaita was suspended in March following mismanagement allegations were made against him by Huon Gulf MP Ross Seymour.

A team of six inspectors was sent to Salamaua High School to investigate following a directive issued by Education Secretary Dr. Uke Kombra.

However, the school’s funds were acquitted and there was no proof of mismanagement.

“Only the infrastructure is lacking in the school,” says Acting PEA Keith Tangui.

Menyamya Secondary School Principal Chris Nani was also sidelined to allow investigation into allegations made against him by Menyamya MP Benjamin Philip.

“The report PEB received had shown that everything was in order,” says Tangui.

Lae’s Bugandi Secondary Principal Tony Gau is still under suspension as his suspension has been extended to another three months after findings showed he had misuse school funds for over a period of seven years.

The investigation found that;

Three different bursars are currently working for the school;

No financial records of money spent from 2015 up to now;

No school improvement plans;

Deteriorating school infrastructures;

School fees were paid into staff accounts rather than the school;

Three security firms are guiding the school without PEB’s approval;

No records of TFF Funding and GTSF.

The investigation revealed that K1.5 Million of School Fee Funds was used up with no record of where or who the money was paid to.

Tangui said after PEB is done with its investigation, they will then refer Gau to the Police Fraud Squad for further investigation.

Tangui has issued a strong warning to other school principals, teachers, and Board Members to keep a record of school funds.