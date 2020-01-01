Schools Closed due to Law and Order Issues

Morobe’s Provincial Education Board has closed six schools in the Tewae-Siassi District of Morobe for an indefinite period due to Law and Order issues.
These schools are;
-
- Kelenoa Primary School;
- Sialum Primary School;
- Nunzen Primary School;
- Kalasa Primary School;
- Sio Primary School;
- Adolf Memorial Elementary School
Few classrooms and a Head Teacher’s house were set on fire following an ethnic clash in the surrounding communities.
Few Administration offices were broken into by thugs who got away with the COVID-19 items for the schools.
There are continuous fighting and killing in the surrounding communities that has affected the students learning and the school’s operation.