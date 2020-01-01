Schools Closed due to Law and Order Issues

Share the News











Morobe’s Provincial Education Board has closed six schools in the Tewae-Siassi District of Morobe for an indefinite period due to Law and Order issues.

These schools are;

Kelenoa Primary School;

Sialum Primary School;

Nunzen Primary School;

Kalasa Primary School;

Sio Primary School;

Adolf Memorial Elementary School

Few classrooms and a Head Teacher’s house were set on fire following an ethnic clash in the surrounding communities.

Few Administration offices were broken into by thugs who got away with the COVID-19 items for the schools.

There are continuous fighting and killing in the surrounding communities that has affected the students learning and the school’s operation.