Port Moresby
September 4, 2020

Education News

Schools Closed due to Law and Order Issues

by Julie Badui-Owa571
Morobe’s Provincial Education Board has closed six schools in the Tewae-Siassi District of Morobe for an indefinite period due to Law and Order issues.

These schools are;

    • Kelenoa Primary School;
    • Sialum Primary School;
    • Nunzen Primary School;
    • Kalasa Primary School;
    • Sio Primary School;
    • Adolf Memorial Elementary School

Few classrooms and a Head Teacher’s house were set on fire following an ethnic clash in the surrounding communities.

Few Administration offices were broken into by thugs who got away with the COVID-19 items for the schools.

There are continuous fighting and killing in the surrounding communities that has affected the students learning and the school’s operation.

