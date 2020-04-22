27 C
Port Moresby
April 23, 2020

School Inspections Commence

by Sharlyne Eri330

School inspections on COVID-19 preparedness commenced in Lae by a task force team from the district administration.

The inspections are purposely to make sure secondary and primary schools are in a hygienic condition to commence next month.

Bugandi Secondary School was one of three schools inspected today.

The COVID-19 taskforce team has commenced with inspections in schools within Lae.

They started with three schools today – Bugandi Secondary School was one of them.

The inspections are purposely to make sure schools have preventative measures in place for COVID-19, and have an environment conducive for social distancing practices.

Bugandi Secondary School Head Teacher, Tony Gau, said his greatest concern now like many other schools within the city, is overcrowding.

Following the first COVID-19 confirmed case in the province; schools were among other large agencies to be closed.

The recent SOE orders have indicated that secondary and primary schools will commence next month, however  must have hygienic conditions and adhere to social distancing practises.

This would be unrealistic given the time limit before schools resumes. Schools now need to plan fast and need readily available funds to execute any emergency plan.

For now Bugandi School is improving to make sure students are up to date with lessons.

Meanwhile, school inspections will continue into the coming weeks before schools resume next month.

 

By Sharlyne Eri, EMTV News, Lae

Sharlyne Eri
Graduated from UPNG in 2015 with a Degree in Literature and English Communication. She started with The National Newspaper in 2016 as a News Reporter and then was moved up to a Sub Editor, the following year (2017). She is among four trainee journalists at EMTV. Television is quite different from print media, however, she is determined take on the challenge. Her passion lies in reporting on issues concerning health and children.

