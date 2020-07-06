School Excursion For Rural Bundi Kids

It’s not everyday children from a rural school get to go on an excursion outside of their villages during the holidays.

This will be the case for twenty-four orphans and disadvantaged children from rural Bundi in Madang who will be travelling to Goroka tomorrow during their term two holidays.

The excursion, organized by a local community based organization the Kumura foundation, is aimed at exposing these children to urban life.

According to Kumura Foundation Director, Vincent Kumura, the children whose ages range between 6 and 10 years have never travelled out of their villages to an urban setting.

He said the trip is “part of their early childhood mind development and education program.”

Riding a 25-seater coaster bus, seeing the planes at the Goroka airport, visiting the University of Goroka and the iconic Raunraun Theatre will all be part of this experience.

This is part of the Kumura Foundation’s Rural Education Focus program aimed at educating disadvantaged children to give them a chance in life, and is being sponsored by the Sir Brian Bell Foundation.

“A special thank you to our committed partner Sir Brian Bell foundation Inc for supporting this worthy cause” said Kumura.

The children who will be travelling with the Kumura Foundation team will start their journey tomorrow and return on Thursday.

Picture supplied by Kumura Foundation