Save the Children PNG announces new members of leadership team

Nasfund CEO Ian Tarutia and Fiu Williame-Igara have been appointed as new members of Save the Children PNG as new members of its leadership team.

Tarutia has been appointed as the Pacific Board Rep whilst Williame-Igara as the new Country Director.

Tarutia is an experienced superannuation professional and corporate executive with over 33 years of experience with Papua New Guinea’s leading superannuation provider, Nasfund. He played an instrumental role in implementing major reforms within the Fund on the back of legislative changes to the Superannuation Industry in 2002

In 2003, Tarutia established the Nasfund Contributors Savings & Loan Society (NCSL) to provide non-superannuation financial services for Nasfund members and today it is PNG’s largest savings & loan society by membership size. He is the Chairman for NCSL, President of the Association of Superannuation Funds of PNG (ASFPNG), President of PNG Chamber of Commerce & Industry, a former President and Fellow of the PNG Institute of Directors.

“I am honored to be appointed to be Board of Save the Children Australian. The work of this important organization in Papua New Guinea, and the Pacific Islands is vital, as it works to ensure the development, rights to qualify living, learning opportunities, and protection of our children, are guaranteed. I look forward to working together with my fellow directors, the SCA management, and staff to strengthen the organization to provide leadership on issues that affect our next generation of leaders,” said Tarutia.

Also trilled as Fiu Williame-Igara having worked extensively in the public and private sectors as well as with civil society in PNG and internationally. Williame-Igara has a comprehensive understanding of domestic, regional, and international issues. Her pan-Pacific experience includes serving with the Pacific Island Forum Secretariat as well as a consultant and advisor to international development firms and financial institutions.

She has held senior posts within the PNG Public Service for 15 years and thereafter served as the Director, Public Leadership and Reform in the PNG/Australia Governance Program managed by Abt Associates. Williame-Igara was a founding member of the Coalition for Change PNG, the body instrumental in developing the Family Protection Act, which criminalized spousal violence and violence against children in PNG; and, served as a Council member of the University of Natural Resources and Environment. She’s currently on the board of the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria, Hope Academy Incorporated, Post PNG and RFI Enterprise Ltd.

“It a great privilege to be a part of Save the Children and to lead a professional and compassionate local and international team committed to working with our Government, Communities, and Partners to positively impact the lives of our children. At a time of severe global and domestic challenges, I wish to acknowledge the support of SCA and other external and local partners and institutions to SCPNG,’’ expressed Williame-Igara.

Supporting Williame-Igara and already a few months into her role is Deputy Country Director Rosario Sam. Sam has a background in Journalism and has worked with the EHP Provincial Government, EHP Family Voice, did voluntary media work, and supported local NGOs in the Eastern Highlands. She joined Save the Children in 2006 and has worked as a Health Program Support Service Manager, HR Manager, and has been a member of the Senior Management Team since 2018. Earlier this year, she was appointed Deputy Country Director and is also leading the organization’s Pacific Workforce Development team.