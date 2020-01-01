Save Money with Kina Bank’s Prime

Share the News











Kina Bank has launched its new exclusive priority customer offer called PRIME with hopes to lift customer banking experience to another level across PNG.

“At Kina Bank, we’re committed to delivering innovative and distinctive products and services for customers – and we are lifting banking to a whole new level for everyone,” says Kina Bank’s CEO Greg Pawson.

So What does it mean to be Prime? As a Kina Bank home loan client, being Prime comes with a host of exclusive benefits.

It’s all available for the first time in Papua New Guinea and it’s all only from Kina Bank.

If you are a new or existing home loan or a residential investment property customer, your new Prime status means you can take advantage of Kina Bank’s exclusive services;

5.47% 3-Year Fixed Interest Rate

Whether you’re buying your first home, are upsizing to a larger home, or building wealth by purchasing an investment property, with Prime’s historically low, fixed interest rate of 5.47% per annum you’ve got PNG’s best home loan. You’ll also have the certainty of knowing you’ve got the market-leading fixed rate – and you’re saving heaps in fees compared to home loans from other banks.

Having the fixed-rate also means budgeting is a breeze with consistent, predictable payments for the first 36 months.

Don’t want a fixed rate? You can still be Prime. The fixed-rate is optional and can easily be substituted by our competitive standard home loan rate.

Dedicated Prime Relationship Advisor

Looking for help with investments, wealth management, foreign exchange, or even just where the best local coffee shop is? Your dedicated Prime Relationship Advisor is there to help with tailored solutions specifically for you and your circumstances.

Zero Fees on your Prime Visa Debit Card

Your new zero-fee Prime Visa Debit Card is the first of its kind in Papua New Guinea. It comes with no annual or monthly fees for the first three years and is accepted online and at retailers throughout PNG and the world.

Your new Prime Visa Debit Card features a distinctive design that immediately identifies your Prime status anywhere you use it – including in-branch through our Digital Concierges.

Prime status is available to new or existing customers with an investment property loan – home loan.