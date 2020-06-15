The inaugural Saubolo Cup witnessed the launching of the white canoe, Saubolo a native of the Barakau Village, the canoe race was held at Barakau village and saw 10 canoes taking part.

Saubolo made good in the opening courses but drifted to come in third in front of its home crowd.

The villagers of Barakau outside Port Moresby were gathered on the beach front on Saturday to witness the inaugural Saubolo Cup a cup hosted by the Nanadai family of Barakau Village.

The day was filled with excitement, because the family had a new canoe named after their son Saubolo, the new canoe had its innagural race in front of the home crowd.

10 canoes lined up for the top prize with a total of 13 courses to go through to pick a winner.

the race starting off well for Saubolo who finished the first course in the lead.

But things took a turn during the second course as Wanimix took over the lead during the early part of the courses, but that didn’t hold back the two men crew of Saubolo who maintained the second position.

In third was Vigirage the blue canoe with an experience crew a notable canoe in the racing circles, Vigirage made use of the subtle breeze and pushed on into first taking the lead, from Wani Mix.

Vigirage maintaining the lead in the latter stages of the courses.

The breeze slowed down abit just after midday with most of the canoes taking it slow under the clear blue skies.

The three canoes Vigirage, Wanimix and Saubolo gave a fair distance from the others, with only three courses to go Vigirage showed an impressive lead with Wanimix and Saubolo finding it difficult to keep up.

In the end Vigirage persevered coming in as the wining canoe, while Wanimix cruzed in for the second spot, in third it was the host canoe Saubolo.

Vigirage’s owner Tau Anthony Matapere said the name of the canoe means endeavor. Vigirage is not new to winning with a strong showing in the past.

Matapere said Canoe racing is all about taking advantage of the conditions and having an experienced crew. Representing the Nanadai family Tau Nanadai was happy with the result none the less, and added that it was the canoes first race and would improve overtime.

By Fidelis Sukina, EMTV News, Port Moresby