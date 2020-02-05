Samson “The Desert Storm” Nelson, prepares for kickboxing bout in Australia

It’s only a month into training for the Desert Storm, says Nelson Samson, who is preparing well and ready to attend his fight on the 13th of March 2020.

Nelson, who’s already made a few international appearances in the past, says 2020 is a whole new year.

He says he is willing to take the challenges in order to better his professional kickboxing career.

Having served under different clubs in the past including his current club, Marksman Fight Promotions, Nelson has fought in Australia under International Promoter, Steven Jezz, under Jezz Promotions representing PNG.

Nelson who’s come along way, like his fellow kick-boxers, is still struggling to make ends meet.

But he hopes traveling to tournaments like the one he is already training for, will change his life.

Sponsorship is a major problem for Nelson and his fellow athletes who are determined to succeed no matter what.

“Training is going well for me and the boys, I have been to a few fights in Australia, over the last 5 years”..

..“I am looking forward to my fight on March 13th. We really need sponsorship from business houses and individuals to help us travel and attend our fight in Australia”.

Nelson is aspires to impress the promoters in Australia and secure a club down under to further his professional kickboxing career. Desert Storm, Nelson Samson, is also bound to fight in April in New South Wales.

By Godwin Eki – EMTV Sports – Port Moresby