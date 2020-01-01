Rural Policing in Madang; A Priority for Brian Kramer

A team of 11 Air Technical Unit members from Port Moresby is in Madang as part of an operation to curb the ongoing vicious killings throughout rural Madang.

Police Minister, Bryan Kramer, says since 2013 Madang has made the headlines of a number of serious crimes involving brutal murder sprees.

The team is there to apprehend those involved in those murders.

Minister Kramer, says another three units will join the ATU to carry out an aggressive operation throughout Madang District.

The operation is also aimed at tackling the rise in criminal activities and in setting up community policing to improve Madang.

Rural policing is also one of the Minister’s focus where he plans to equip Madang with 12 new vehicles by August under the station of excellence concept.

The Police Minister says the first priority is to fix the command structure and before addressing the housing problem faced by personnel in Madang.