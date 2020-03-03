Rural Health Post for Poroi in Gulf

A newly-built rural health post in Poroi village is hoped to improve health services in this part of the Gulf province.

The health post will ease the burden of communities along the Purari River who paddle for miles to access health services.

The partnership has been 3 years in the project area. The aid post has an examination room, drug storage, and consultation desk.

For the local Ward Councilor, the facility is a relief to mothers, children and even men who travel for miles to reach other health facilities in the province.

The health post was opened by TOTAL Managing Director, Jean-Marc Noiray, Gulf Governor Chris Haiveta, Digicel Foundation, and other stakeholders.

A similar occasion was also witnessed in Evara Village along the Purari River. For Evara Village, a new dinghy and motor including and medical supplies worth K10,000 were presented.

The boat will be used to transport referrals or patients to Kerema or Kopuna Health Centre.

By Jack Lapauve jnr, EMTV News, Port Moresby