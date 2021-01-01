Rugby Union body seeks to lift the standard of the game in PNG

Share the News











The Papua New Guinea Rugby Union is seeking to lift the standard of rugby union in the country with the plan to work together with its provincial affiliates.

Rugby Union Development Manager Ian Liveras made this known to the Eastern Highlands, Lae, and the Morobe Rugby Unions, last month.

“Our National Teams are a reflection of the PNGRU as an organization and how Rugby is being developed in-country,” says Liveras.

“For our National Teams to qualify for the 7aside & 15aside Rugby World Cups, the World 7s Series, and the Commonwealth & Olympic Games, the PNGRU and its Provincial affiliates must work alongside each other to lift the standard of the game nationally,” he added.

The theory is simple, the performance of our National Teams will improve when each level of the game is developed accordingly. For this to occur, the PNGRU as an organization must be aligned from the top-down and bottom-up, with each level supporting the level above and complementing the level below.

Lifting the standard of Rugby equates to maximizing the safety and welfare of all who participate in the game. As such, there must be a concerted effort to ensure that good governance and best practice are applied in all levels of Rugby.

To achieve this, the approach taken must be deliberate and precise. The PNGRU must develop and implement a strategic plan that resonates with Provincial Unions and provides opportunities for stakeholders to support Rugby.

The PNGRU must develop a strategic plan that will:

identify the gaps & weaknesses in our game;

improve on our strengths;

set the direction for rugby via a vision and mission statement;

establish goals and objectives that are Specific, Measurable, Attainable, Realistic and Time-Bound;

determine the organizational structure for the Union, that will enable the right outcomes to be achieved; and

ensure that the strategic pillars of good governance & best practice, training & education, and competition & development pathways, are maintained and strengthened.

To sustain its programs, the PNGRU must evolve from a hand-to-mouth existence and partner with World Rugby, Oceania Rugby, and in-country stakeholders. In doing so, the PNGRU must establish long-term partnerships that are based on providing tangible returns on investments, for its stakeholders.

This will only happen when the PNGRU and Provincial Unions: