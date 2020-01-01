Ruby Laufa Death Case Nears Completion

Ruby Laufa’s killer, Richard Namaliu appeared briefly before the National Court today to hear submissions related to his sentence.

While lawyers representing all parties were present, the State and the Court are yet to receive the pre-sentence report.

The report is needed to assist parties to make submissions on sentences.

Based on this report, state lawyers will file their submissions.

The defence counsel however, prepared his written submissions and handed it to the court today.

The court adjourned the matter to Friday to give time to the state.

Richard Namaliu was found guilty in March this year for manslaughter through criminal negligence and was out on bail. His bail has also been extended.

Manslaughter carries a maximum penalty of Life Imprisonment under Section 302 of the Criminal Code Act. It is however subjected to Section 19 of the same Act.