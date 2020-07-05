The Rubber Act needs to be reviewed to ensure new strategies and approaches are taken to boost this industry.

Rubber board chairlady Josephine Kenni says, the rubber industry has been stagnant for a long time and something needs to be done about it.

Kenni was speaking during her swearing in ceremony recently where she was reappointed.

When taking up her role as the executive chairperson for the second term, Ms Kenni said the main task before the board now was to push for the Rubber Act 1953 to be reviewed.

She says the act is outdated, and does not cater for the farmers.

Amendments to the act will see the rubber industry operating as a development authority, independent from the Agriculture Department.

She hopes this will boost rubber production in the country.

State Owned rubber factories throughout the country have closed, with only private factories operating in DOA and Western Province.

The chairlady says, there is a need for factories to reopen, to add value to the rubber industry.

She further highlighted the need for more research to identify how much is needed to revive the industry.

She is confident, that the industry will be developed.

DAL Secretary Daniel Kombuk also stressed the importance of rubber and its uses and said this industry needs to be revived.