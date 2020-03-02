RTA CEO: “PNG needs an Integrated System for better Monitoring”

Papua New Guinea needs an integrated system to control traffic, process licensing, and penalise traffic law breakers.

Road Traffic Authority Chief Executive, Nelson Terema, says this will help RTA and relevant authorities to monitor and make the roads safe for all.” We need this system in the country “said Terema.

Terema says for now, motorists are getting away and avoiding penalty fines. Terema says traffic law breakers are taking advantage of this.

The RTA CEO says the ICT system will capture items like processing of license, registration of vehicles, and a standard fee for traffic infringement. Terema also expressed the need for a vetting system to test drivers before processing any license, for that matter. He says these changes are paramount for PNG.

“Many of our drivers are illiterate, and many do not understand traffic rules or even the basics of driving”, a proper process must be established before drivers are granted any driving license”, added CEO Terema.

The call is now on the Government to establish this integrated system using software.

Though it would be costly, the RTA Chief Executive believes it would be of benefit as PNG is seeing a rapid increase in more roads being built and importing of vehicles.

By Jack Lapauve Jr, EMTV – Port Moresby