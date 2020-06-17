The state of emergency has ended and business houses will be slowly picking up from where they had left off. The Royal Papua Yacht Club, like many others, is looking forward to welcoming its members back and gets its programs up and running again.

One of which includes the Club’s 100 year Anniversary.

Having recently turned 99 on the 02nd of June 2020, the Club’s 100 Year Celebration Sub-Committee is already preparing for the 100 Year Anniversary in 2021.

The Sub-Committee’s Chair Racheal Thomson says the sub-committee has already begun planning and they are taking a holistic approach in planning the celebration.

“The sub-committee is made up of representatives from all of the club’s (RPYC) sub-clubs and each representative is working with the committees from all of the clubs to ensure we involve the Yacht Club and the members,” says Thompson.

She added that the sub-committee will be visiting the Club’s history book and will feature events such as Yachting, Thursday Disco Night, and replicate the Green Jade Restaurant, in the 100 Year celebration.

The Royal Papua Yacht Club currently has close to 3,000 members made up of national and expat communities.

The Club’s General Manager Aaron Batts says the Club has welcomed its members back and is looking forward to ending the year on a high note.

He added like many other hospitality businesses, the Club was also affected by the nationwide State of Emergency but has been adhering to all SOE directives from the Government.

Apart from the Club’s 100 Year preparations, the Royal Papua Yacht Club will be commemorating the 78th Bombing Anniversary of MV Macdhui tomorrow 18th of June, 2020.