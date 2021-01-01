30 C
April 30, 2021

News Southern

Rogue off-duty cop arrested and charged

by EMTV Online434
A policeman who was implicated in an altercation two weeks ago along the Magi Highway in the Central province has been arrested and charged.

He had been arrested and charged by Internal Affairs Directorate investigators based on information gathered from the victim following an interview.

Two weeks ago, these posts went viral on Facebook about what happened that evening.

He has been detained at Boroko cells after his arrest.

NCD/Central Divisional Commander ACP Anthony Wagambie Jnr in reporting the Policeman’s arrest says after consulting PPC Central, it has been established that the Policeman is not member of the Central Police Command, was off-duty at the time of the incident and was not using a Police vehicle.

The policeman has been charged with four counts of various offences.

