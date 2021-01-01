Robbery Suspects Shot during Shootout with Police

Share the News











By Julie Badui Owa

Two men involved in a robbery in Lae over the weekend were shot dead during a shoot-out with police.

According to Lae Metropolitan Commander, Chief Superintendent Chris Kunyanban, police signalled them to pull over, but they resisted and fired several gun shots at the police.

Police confiscated weapons including a factory pistol and a hand grenade from a vehicle they used.

The weapons the Lae police confiscated from a gang involved in a robbery over the weekend include a hand grenade, a winchester rifle and an air pistol along with two empty cells.

Lae Metropolitan Commander, Chief Superintendent Chris Kunyanban said the robbery took place on Saturday at around 10 to 11 pm at the Markham Haus, a large department store that houses a number of retail outlets.

According to Lae Metsup, ten armed men, used a ten seater vehicle to rob a gold company on Saturday night, pretending to be gold buyers.

The Sector Response Unit 101 consisting of four officers who were on duty that night were alerted by the Police Communication Centre following a call from the toll free emergency number.

When Police intervened, seven suspects escaped with the vehicle whilst three fled on foot. According to Chief Superintendent Kunyanban, two suspects were killed during a shootout with the police.

Four of the suspects are currently detained at the Lae Police Cell awaiting further interrogation by the CID.

The Lae Metsup said police are investigating where the suspects got the confiscated weapons from.