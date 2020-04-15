Roadside Markets Help Meet Demand

Garden food vendors in Lae started selling on roadsides last month, to meet the demand of garden produce during the lockdown period.

Lae’s Main Market and other suburban markets were closed during this period.

As a result roadside markets emerged in the outer parts of the city, drawing a good number of customers.

This is one of many roadside markets, which emerged following the lockdown period.

It’s a spot where Maru Manase and her children started selling a week ago.

They previously sold their garden produce at 9-mile market. With the market currently closed they are now selling here, at a family residence in 8 mile.

For Maru, gardening is survival. She’s been selling for years and says she’s never seen a demand for garden produce like this. However meeting this demand is still a challenge.

“Getting my garden produce to the market places is not easy. I climb mountains, and cross rivers to get to a market place,” Maru said.

Roadside markets were hotspots during the two-weeks lockdown period last month.

These markets, although not properly coordinated, provided food security for the bulk of Lae population during the two weeks.

Women, who used to travel distances to sell at town markets, were selling in the comfort of at their front yard.

Meanwhile, Lae Market temporarily resumed operation last week Thursday, following the 14-day-lockdown.

Other small markets including Kamkumung, hanta-Malahang and the 9 mile market will be open following further notice.

By Sharlyne Eri, EMTV News, Lae