July 12, 2020

Momase News News Bulletin

Road to Connect two LLGs in Yangoru Saussia

by Theckla Gunga57

Road works are underway on the Negrie to Haneyekimbola road in the Numbo LLG of Yangoru Saussia District.

Local MP Richard Maru in his latest district visit, inspected the road between Soli and Niakamdogum where work is being carried out in three phases.

Once completed the road network will link up both Numbo and East Yangoru LLGs giving people road access into Yangoru Station.

Since 2012 the District Development Authority has built and maintained over 120 kilometres of road network including roads that fall under the responsibility of the East Sepik Provincial Government.

The pathway into Yangoru station will allow hundreds of locals to access health, banking and law and order services.

Theckla Gunga
graduated with an Arts Degree from the University of Papua New Guinea, with majors in Journalism and Public Relations. Her passion in news gathering lies in reporting on Crime and Court stories. She is into her third year reporting with EMTV and loves the challenge of being in a once male dominated field.

