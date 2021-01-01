Road service ‘important’ for rural communities

Share the News











By Martha Louis

Bogia District MP Robert Naguri says road service is vital for his rural communities to access in order to bring their produce into Madang town to sell at the market.

The District has close to 20 feeder roads Naguri says two indigenous construction companies have been engaged to work on these feeder roads.

The two local companies are working on the feeder roads at Yawar LLG and will later move to the feeder roads at Almami.

Due to financial limits the District is struggling to carry out work on the feeder roads simultaneously.

The World Bank awarded a contract valued at K60 Million to fund the 28-Kilometer road starting at Bogia Station to the old airport station at Yawar.

Local MP, Robert Naguri, says this year the World Bank finally approved all documents prepared by the department of works.

“This is for the sealing of the remainder of the Highway way.”

According to the Bogia MP “the submission for that road project is with the secretary of the works, ready to be presented to NEC to award the contract.”

Work is expected to start in least three months time.