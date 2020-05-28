28 C
Road Conditions in Menyamya Deteriorating

by Sharlyne Eri31

People in Menyamya rarely come into Lae City because road conditions are deteriorating, resulting in high truck fares.

Bad road conditions are also denying people in Menyamya access to basic services like health and education.

The potential for agricultural growth is immersing in the district, however, there are no proper road networks to transport cash crops to the nearest markets and Lae City.

Most remote communities depend on church-run institutions and programs, especially for health and education services.

The Catholic Diocese in Lae does regular patrols into remote parts of Morobe and has existing stations in some of these remote communities.

Last week, Lae Diocese Bishop, Rozario Menezes made a 15-hour journey into Piwi Village for his regular pastoral visit.

He said the road conditions are in a dire state and need urgent attention from the National and provincial governments.

By Sharlyne Eri, EMTV News – Lae.

Sharlyne Eri
Graduated from UPNG in 2015 under the Literature and English Communication program. Started with The National Newspaper in 2016. Left the Newspaper in 2017 and joined EMTV in 2018. Currently based with EMTV Lae.

