The New Ireland Provincial Government has prioritized the upgrading and sealing off access roads to four premier secondary schools.

They include Madina Girls secondary school, Mongop Secondary, Mangai Agro Secondary, and Utu secondary,

On Saturday the sealed road to Madina Secondary school was officially launched 6 months after work on the sealing of the road began. Road works were delayed due to the coronavirus scare.

Local contractor Mengsu Holdings Ltd was engaged to complete sealing the 1.3 km access road for a sum of over K730,000.00

Governor Sir Julius Chan used the occasion to announce New Ireland’s next chapter in Education which is to finally establish the New Ireland University and the Namatanai technical college.

The province will also welcome students from other provinces and other countries who wish to pursue studies in New Ireland. This is to boost the economic sector as well as enhance cultural exchange and interpersonal learning.

In all, the province has spent K200 million for Free and Subsidised Education and infrastructure in ten years.