RLWC Fixtures Announced

The Rugby League World Cup Organizers have announced the 2021 fixture schedule is kicking off October next year.

The tournament promises to be a historical one noting the participation of men’s, women’s and wheelchair teams to compete at the same time at a major sporting event.

Chief Executive Jon Dutton said the tournament will be a huge moment for fans worldwide.

The schedule reveals 61 fixtures over a 6 week period in 21 venues throughout England.

The Rugby League World Cup is the pinnacle major event of rugby league, globally contested every four years. For the first time in history, the tournaments will include the wheelchair teams.

Papua New Guinea will be represented in the men’s and women’s tournaments.