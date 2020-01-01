Rita Flynn Workers Strike

Workers at the Rita Flynn Isolation center in the National Capital District have gone on strike over non-payment of salaries.

A representative of the volunteers working at the facility, Nap Kange says, it had taken since March, for only half of their allowances to be paid, and the workers are frustrated.

These frustrations were evident, taking into consideration that these workers are part of the frontline in the COVID-19 Crisis, and representative of the volunteers, Nap Kange says, that since March, despite the large amount of money being placed for covid 19 operations, to recieve only half of their salary, was frustrating.

With the facility operating 24hours a day, fully equipped and manned, Kange says, the workers, all of whom are volunteers, have had little to show for it themselves, saying that two of their own staff were in isolation as well

The isolation facility currently has 38 in patients, with 8 so far being discharged after recovering.

And Kange says unfortunately, two of their own are currently in Isolation as well.

In a phone interview with the NCD Provincial Health Authority CEO Dr Jerry Tanumei, says they have addressed concerns raised by Rita Flynn staff who are on short Term Contracts and assured outstanding pay will be paid this Friday.

Tanumei has stated, the delay was with the National Department of Health, whose closure had delayed payments over 3 months but the situation has now been sorted and assured payments would be made.

As of this morning, PNGs total number of positive COVID-19 cases had risen to 153, with the majority in the National Capital District.

By Jeremy Mogi – EMTV News, Port Moresby