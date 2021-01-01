Richard Kassman Appointed as Chairman of Chamber of Mines and Petroleum

Share the News











The Chamber of Mines and Petroleum has announced Richard Kassman as its new President.

Kassman served as vice president for three years and takes over from Gerea Aopi, who had his first engagement with the industry since 1991.

Richard Kassman (left) with outgoing President Gerea Aopi (right). SUPPLIED

Following his announcement as Chamber President, Kassman highlighted and thanked outgoing President Gerea Aopi for the immense work and advice he provided for the industry and Papua New Guinea.

In his final address to the members of the Chamber, at a recent AGM, Aopi provided context to the industry’s efforts to continue operating during the pandemic.

He said, constant dialogue and discussion amongst council members representing Mining and Petroleum, have been at the core of the Chamber’s engagement in the national and political space.

The Chamber of Mines and Petroleum is the peak body representing the Mining and Petroleum sector in Papua New Guinea, with a membership variety spanning across both the resource and business sectors.