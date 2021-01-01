Reviving Coffee Industry in Enga

Share the News











Wabag District Development Authority (WDDA) has embarked on a strategic money-making mission to partner with the Coffee Industry Corporation (CIC) and the Wabag District Coffee Growers Cooperative Society to embark on a lifetime, sustainable project tapping into millions of kina revenue through the revival of the coffee industry in Enga Province.

Chairman of WDDA, Wabag/Maramuni MP and Minister for Fisheries and Marine Resource Hon.Dr Lino Tom has successfully negotiated with the Coffee Industry Corporation (CIC) to rehabilitate and revive the once dormant coffee industry in his electorate and the province as a whole.

WDDA has fully funded the Wabag District Coffee Rehabilitation and Nursery Project at Birip village approximately 25 minutes drive out of Wabag Town near the electoral boundary between the Wapenamanda Open Electorate to embark on the rehabilitation and revival of this multi million kina agricultural commodity.

The CIC has agreed to supply 200,000 coffee seedlings to Wabag District Coffee Rehabilitation and Nursery Project team for this impact project to start that will be responsible to nurture and redistribute coffee seedlings throughout the electorate in the years to come.

The Wabag District Coffee Growers Cooperative Society base is at Birip village where they are now buying dry coffee beans at a price of K6 per kilogram.

Coffee growers from as far as Ambum LLG and Kompiam LLG of the Kompiam Ambum Electorate and some parts of Wapenamanda Open Electorate come to sell their dried coffee beans at Birip which is one of the authorised dried coffee beans buying depot sanctioned by CIC.

This impact coffee rehabilitation and nursery project will see the quality of dried arabica coffee beans reaching the highest market standard and price bringing in good revenue for the coffee growers,farmers and the electorate and province as a whole.

Coffee is predominantly grown in the Aiyel Valley of the Wabag Open Electorate which the visionary leader recently upgraded and constructed the Birip-Aiyel Valley road network so the quality of coffee beans won’t deteriorate but reach its market destination on time giving good money to the hardworking coffee growers and farmers alike.

Arabica coffee grows well in some parts of the Kompiam Ambum Electorate and most parts of the Wapenamanda Open Electorate.

The people will have consistent and constant supply of coffee seedlings to plant and look after once the project reach its maturity in fullness and the cycle will continue till the End of Time!

Hon.Dr Lino Tom is equally determined and committed to see God’s people of the Wabag Open Electorate and Enga Province as a whole work hard and prosper in life accordingly.