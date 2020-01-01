Reviving Coffee in Daulo District

Share the News











By Stanley Ove Jnr – EMTV News Port Moresby

Rehabilitation of coffee plantations in Daulo District has been a priority of the District Development Authority in the last 5 years.

This is as a result of more roads being built to help farmers transport their produce to the markets as well as linking run down plantations.

Since his appointment as the Vice Minister for Agriculture, local MP Pogio Ghate has been at the helm of this initiative.

“Coffee is the backbone of Daulo. It will generate revenue for the province,” Pogio said.

Eastern Highlands contributes an estimated 37% to the country’s overall coffee production with revenue of over K1million earned annually.

In June, the provincial government through its business arm, Rumbia Coffee Exports generated revenue of over K657, 000 from an export of 300 bags.

“We are talking to coffee buyers in Singapore. They want a million bags. Last week Rumbia Coffee met with officials from China and they are willing to pay the amount we set to export,” EHP Governor Peter Numu said.

All in all, the provincial government is partnering its districts to assist in reviving coffee gardens.

A funding of K20, 000 from the Provincial Government with additional support from the Daulo District Administration will be put to assist local farmers in the district.

“We have to create a market that we can benefit from. This will also assist in reviving many of our plantations,” said Governor Numu.