Revised requirements for international travelers into PNG

Passengers on Air Niugini international flights departing from overseas destinations on or after Friday 02nd July 2021, and entering PNG, must now:

Be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and provide evidence in the form of a vaccination certificate at check-in; Quarantine for 21 days on arrival in PNG at the individual’s expense; All previous approvals for home quarantine, or shorter quarantine period, have been revoked by the Controller; All previous Controller approvals for a person to enter PNG as required under previous Measure 2 remain effective, but are now subject to the new Direction;

There are no changes to the requirements for international passengers departing from PNG.

Air Niugini continues to operate six flights per week to Brisbane, one flight to Sydney, four flights per week to Singapore, and twice weekly flights each to Manila and Hong Kong.

Wearing face masks in the terminals and on board the aircraft is mandatory, hand sanitizers are provided for your protection, and social distancing is followed wherever practical in order to ensure your international travel remains as safe as possible.