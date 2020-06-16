The Independent Consumer & Competition Commission continues to issue infringement notices to retail outlets in provinces across the country for conducting business in breach of Emergency Order No. 19 which clearly states that no retail outlets or shops should be increasing their prices past the 5 percent mark.

Not too long ago ICCC investigative teams have had to visit outlets in the New Guinea Islands region to fine shops and retailers with hefty spot fines for breaching Emergency Order No. 19.

ICCC’s latest visit in the Momase region, eight retailers in East Sepik were fined with a total of K135, 000 for illegal price increases.

A total of 13 infringement notices were issued to 5 retailers at Maprik while 14 were issued to just 3 retailers in Wewak town for non- compliance of SoE order No. 19.

The notices were issued after the prices of goods were found to have increased ranging from 5.5 to 25 percent.