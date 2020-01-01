Retail Fuel Prices Announced

The Independent Consumer and Competition Commission (ICCC) has announced the new retail fuel; prices for the Month of August.

According to ICCC, retail fuel prices are expected to increase right across the country.

The maximum retail prices for fuel in Port Moresby are as follows:

Retail prices in all other designated centres will change according to their approved in-country freight rates and their retail margins for 2020.

These changes on average are as follows:

ICCC Investigation Officers will conduct inspections at all service stations to ensure prices do not exceed the indicative retail prices set by ICCC.

The following ICCC officers will conduct compliance inspections in Lae, Mt Hagen, Kokopo, and Port Moresby:

Mr. Christopher Gabeso , Mr. Seri Tau Vali , Mr. Dennis Jerry , and Mr. Bill Boiu will conduct compliance inspections to all service stations in NCD. They can be contacted on telephone number 325 2144 ;

Ms.Pamela Ipambonj , Mr.Allen Monyomb , and Mr. Timothy Ponau will conduct compliance inspections in Lae. They can be reached on telephone number 472 2859 ;

Mr.Bobby Tei , Mr.Roman Rosting , and Mrs. Dorcas Baining Julai will conduct compliance inspections in Kokopo, Rabaul, Kerevat, Warangoi, and Toma. They can be reached on telephone number 982 9711 ; and

Mr.Kevin Kondo and Mr.Jeffery Khar will conduct compliance inspections in Goroka, Kainantu, Kundiawa, and Mt Hagen. They can be reached on the following mobile numbers 73698251/72324861.

Inspections in other provinces will be supported by ICCC’s contacts in those provinces.

ICCC would like to remind retailers who sell fuel pumps; they may choose to sell below the approved maximum price and must set fuel prices to one decimal place while ICCC will continue to set the maximum price to 2 decimal places.

Consumers are advised to report any instances of overcharging by retailers through the ICCC’s Consumer Protection Division on 325 2144, toll-free number 180 3333, or by contacting their Regional Offices closest to you on the numbers provided above.