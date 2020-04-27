Restrictions Lifted

The State of Emergency Controller recently announced that certain restrictions under the State of Emergency will be lifted.

But Emergency Controller Commissioner David Manning says strict COVID-19 Guidelines must be adhered to, as Papua New Guinea slowing works its way to normalcy.

The State of Emergency Controller Police Commissioner David Manning says that restrictions are slowly being lifted for a return to normalcy.

He said restrictions on flight and public transport, including seaport’s have been lifted for Rabaul in the East New Britain Province.

Manning said that approvals for domestic flights will still be under the Airlines prerogative, with passenger information to be sent to the controller.

Manning also added that restrictions on restaurants will be lifted, Alcohol will be sold for consumption at private premises only, with Churches to continue with service but under strict COVID-19 guidelines.

But Manning said outdoor crusades and community outreach programs are still restricted.

The Controller said that everyone had to play their part to stop the spread of COVID-19 and those infected should not face stigma

By Fidelis Sukina, EMTV News, Port Moresby