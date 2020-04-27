26 C
Port Moresby
April 29, 2020

Awareness Life

Restrictions Lifted

by Fidelis Sukina3529

The State of Emergency Controller recently announced that certain restrictions under the State of Emergency will be lifted.

But Emergency Controller Commissioner David Manning says strict COVID-19 Guidelines must be adhered to, as Papua New Guinea slowing works its way to normalcy.

The State of Emergency Controller Police Commissioner David Manning says that restrictions are slowly being lifted for a return to normalcy.

He said restrictions on flight and public transport, including seaport’s have been lifted for Rabaul in the East New Britain Province.

Manning said that approvals for domestic flights will still be under the Airlines prerogative, with passenger information to be sent to the controller.

Manning also added that restrictions on restaurants will be lifted, Alcohol will be sold for consumption at private premises only, with Churches to continue with service but under strict COVID-19 guidelines.

But Manning said outdoor crusades and community outreach programs are still restricted.

The Controller said that everyone had to play their part to stop the spread of COVID-19 and those infected should not face stigma

By Fidelis Sukina, EMTV News, Port Moresby

Fidelis Sukina
A PNG Studies graduate from Divine Word University who majored in International Relations, A passionate person about mass media, worked in the Print media and now joining the most senior Broadcast newsroom in PNG, he reports on General News and Sports in the Nambawan to Watch Station EMTV

Related posts

Ancient Papua New Guinea skull called oldest-known tsunami victim

Reuters

Court rules against Halle Berry

EMTV Online

More evidence HIV/AIDS fight requires multiple approaches

EMTV Online
error: Content is protected !!